Pakistan Print 2024-07-24

Adiala Jail authorities tell ATC: ‘IK cannot appear in person for security reasons’

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2024 07:19am

ISLAMABAD: Adiala Jail authorities on Tuesday informed the Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) that due to security reasons Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan cannot be produced in a personal capacity before it.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Supra, during the previous hearing, issued a production order for Khan.

In reply to the court’s order, authorities at Adiala jail submitted a report regarding not producing Khan due to security reasons in a case registered against him and others related to vandalism during PTI’s Azadi March at Sangjani police station.

PTI lawyer Amina Ali and former PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan appeared before the court.

The Adiala jail superintendent in its report informed the court that due to security reasons Khan cannot be produced from Adiala jail before it. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 5.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

