Pakistan Print 2024-07-24

Mutual cooperation a must to deal with climate challenges: US diplomat

Muhammad Saleem Published 24 Jul, 2024 07:30am

LAHORE: American Consul General Lahore Kirsten K Hawkins said on Tuesday that Pakistan is among the countries affected by climate change.

“Coping with climate change is possible through mutual cooperation,” she said while addressing an awareness conference on “how to prevent natural disasters,” organized by the PDMA and private organizations in a local hotel.

Provincial Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique was special guest.

Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer and Director General PDMA also participated in the conference. The purpose of the conference was to discuss the relief measures before the flood season. There was a lively discussion on the measures to deal with natural disasters in collaboration with the government and NGOs.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said the Punjab government wants to increase cooperation with international NGOs.

“We are benefiting from the experiences of NGOs. We will take measures for the public of Punjab,” he said, adding: “The PDMA is taking innovative measures to protect the people from natural calamities; the fruits of the global village should also reach the people.”

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed said that nexus of working methods of PDMA and the knowledge of NGOs will be beneficial for the people. The experience of dealing with natural disasters all over the world will benefit the Punjab government, he added.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that as per instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, PDMA is working to deal with monsoon rains and possible flood situation. In the light of vision of the chief minister, the preparations regarding “Risk Reduction” have been accelerated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

