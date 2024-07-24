Nation aware of ‘digital terrorists’: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari stated that the entire nation now knows who the digital terrorists are and who is behind them.

“The younger generation is being incited against the country’s security institutions through systematic planning,” she said, adding: “The children of the person conspiring against the country are living a luxurious life in London. Pakistan’s youth should stay away from the agenda of this disruptive party.”

She further mentioned that parents should learn a lesson after the events of May 9. “A specific group and their facilitators are causing unrest, disorder and divisive politics in Pakistan under their agenda,” she said, adding: “A progressing and developing Pakistan is not acceptable to this group; they continuously create new obstacles against the country’s security and development.”

She said that the PTI started different movements against the country including resignations from assemblies, jail “bharo” movements, and hunger strikes. The failed movements of the “Nakaam Khan” have become a source of disgrace and embarrassment for him. All the narratives of this group have failed just like their politics, she said.

