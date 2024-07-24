Maryam steps up criticism of PTI

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that ‘May 09 culprit’ has confessed to planning and masterminding the riots.

“It is not a party, but an anarchist group whose sole purpose is to harm the state through mischief,” Maryam said, adding: “Zaman Park remained a training headquarters for the terrorists; training was given for making petrol bombs and attacking the state. May 9 was planned during the 4-months drama of plaster-cast leg.”

The CM asked, “What a peaceful protest it was, in which more than 200 military installations were attacked, air force planes were set on fire, corps commanders’ houses were burnt, and martyrs’ memorials were desecrated.” She said, “Conspiracies to make Pakistan default, write letters to IMF, wave ciphers, and desecrate martyrs’ memorials are part of this big conspiracy.”

She said, “In the presence of evidence, strict action against this evil anarchist group, following the constitution and law, is a requirement of national security and national interests. This is the same conspiratorial group that alienated the friendly countries from Pakistan, used bad language against their leadership, made baseless accusations on CPEC and China, and stopped the visit of the President of China by staging a sit-in.”

She highlighted, “In 2014, they attacked Parliament, PTV, Prime Minister House, hanged dirty clothes on the walls of the police headquarters, and dug graves in D Chowk.”

Moreover, while chairing the 5th meeting of Standing Committee of Cabinet on Finance and Development (SCCFD), the CM accorded approval to increase the financial powers of Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Revenue Secretaries, and also gave a go-ahead to recruit against the vacant posts in Health Information and Service Delivery Unit (HISDU) and Punjab Transport Company, besides the recruitment of Entomologist and Assistant Entomologist across Punjab.

“Review the establishment of Bone Marrow Transplant Centre in Punjab,” the CM directed the authorities concerned.

The SCCFD also gave approval to Architecture Allowance for the employees of Punjab Architecture Department, besides approving increase in commission allowance for the PPSC employees. It approved the purchase of bikes for Model Bazaar Home Delivery Project riders and operation of Multan and Bahawalpur Regional Blood Centres. It also approved increase in grant for Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases, besides approving to change the name of Government Public Library Roshan Bhila Kasur to ‘Javed Mahmood Public Library Roshan Bhila.’

Meanwhile, the CM has directed district administration and Wasa officials to reach the field and take immediate steps to drain rain water in all cities including Lahore.

She said, “Continuous work should be done for the drainage of rain water from roads and low-lying areas. After rain, water should not be seen in the streets and markets.”

She said, “Traffic police should clear roads at the earliest to avoid traffic jam. All necessary steps should be taken to keep traffic flowing in Lahore and other cities.”

The CM said, “Administration and residents should be active, all resources should be used for the drainage of rain water. Timely transfer of people from low-lying areas to safe places should be ensured and the people of low-lying areas should be warned about evacuation in advance.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024