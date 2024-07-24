Smuggled Iranian diesel seized

KARACHI: The Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of the Customs Enforcement Collectorate Karachi has seized 11,000 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel and a dumper truck near Moachko on RCD Highway in a joint operation the Military Intelligence Wing.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, received by Collector Customs Enforcement Karachi, Basit Maqsood Abbasi.

In response to the information, the ASO team conducted a raid on a petrol pump located on RCD Highway that led the recovery of 11,000 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel worth around Rs. 3 million, while the value of confiscated dumper truck is estimated to be Rs. 10 million rupees, bringing the total value of the seizure to Rs. 13 million.

Both the smuggled diesel and the dumper truck have been transferred to the ASO warehouse. A case has been registered under the Customs Act, and further investigation is underway.

