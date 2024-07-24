AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-24

Team meets PM: China’s Hengeng constructing $50m slaughterhouse in Gwadar

Press Release Published 24 Jul, 2024 07:40am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of China’s Hengeng Trading Company, under the leadership of Chairman Zhang Bin met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said a press release.

The prime minister said during his recent visit to China, large-scale business-to-business agreements were concluded between Pakistani and Chinese companies. Pakistan wants to benefit from China’s success in agriculture sector, he further said.

Gwadar Port Authority will provide all possible facilities to Chinese companies, he said and directed to ensure uninterrupted supply of utilities in Gwadar Free Zone.

The prime minister was given a briefing that Hengeng Trading Company is investing in agriculture, livestock, medicine and other sectors in Pakistan.

The meeting was briefed that Hengeng Trading Company is constructing a slaughterhouse with modern facilities at a cost of $50 million in Gwadar and completion of slaughterhouse will increase Pakistan’s livestock sector’s annual exports to China by up to US$ 30 million.

The meeting was told that slaughterhouse will create around 1,000 new jobs for local people and Hengeng is processing pharmaceutical products in Gwadar Free Zone and exporting them to China.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister of State for Finance, Ali Pervez Malik and relevant senior government officials participated in the meeting.

