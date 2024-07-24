Activities at Karachi Port Trust

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 143,946 tonnes of cargo comprising 102,270 tonnes of import cargo and 41,676 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 102,270 comprised of 18,659 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 16,412 tonnes of Bulk Cargo& 67,199 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 41,676 comprised of 27,845 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 211 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,760 tonnes of Clinkers, 60 tonnes of Rice & 2,800 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 02 ships namely, Beijing Bridge & Hong Run 16 berths at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 03 ships, namely, Xin Hui Zhou, Ym Excellence & Kyoto Express sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

