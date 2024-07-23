Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-23

Qureshi, others asked to cross-examine witnesses

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2024 07:38am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Monday directed the lawyers of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other suspects to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses in the Shadman police station attack case on July 25.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other jailed suspects including PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry were produced before the court in Kot Lakhpat jail.

Earlier, the former foreign minister asked the court to hold an open trial in the case as it was his fundamental right.

The court said the provincial government notified jail proceedings in the case, however, it would look into the matter if the lawyers of the suspects made a written request for open trial, the court added.

The police had shifted Mr Qureshi from Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi to Kot Lakhpat Jail for the hearing of the May 9 riots cases.

Qureshi had requested the ATC to mark his attendance via video link from Adiala jail; however, the court had turned down the request.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Anti Terrorism Court

Comments

200 characters

Qureshi, others asked to cross-examine witnesses

PM to head panel to boost investment

Chinese co lodges complaint against SBP

NA panel briefed about PIA sell-off progress

PSP in Discos: World Bank stresses setting up PIU

IPC re-notified: Govt seeks out of the box solution to NHP issue

Investor transactions: PSX transitions to ‘One-Share Marketable Lot’ system

No targeted subsidy for ministry: 95pc of PR budget being spent on pension, pay, fuel

PTA prepares tariff for cellular mobile services regulations

SME sector’s access to finance priority area: DG SBP

No passport for asylum seekers: Govt reverses its policy decision

Read more stories