Qureshi, others asked to cross-examine witnesses

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Monday directed the lawyers of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other suspects to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses in the Shadman police station attack case on July 25.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other jailed suspects including PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry were produced before the court in Kot Lakhpat jail.

Earlier, the former foreign minister asked the court to hold an open trial in the case as it was his fundamental right.

The court said the provincial government notified jail proceedings in the case, however, it would look into the matter if the lawyers of the suspects made a written request for open trial, the court added.

The police had shifted Mr Qureshi from Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi to Kot Lakhpat Jail for the hearing of the May 9 riots cases.

Qureshi had requested the ATC to mark his attendance via video link from Adiala jail; however, the court had turned down the request.

