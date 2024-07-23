Punjab Police apprehend dangerous fugitive wanted for four murders

LAHORE: Punjab Police apprehended a high-profile fugitive with money on his head while he was attempting to flee the country at Lahore Airport.

Punjab Police Special Operations Cell team arrested the dangerous fugitive, wanted in two murder cases involving four killings, at Allama Iqbal International Airport. Fateh Dad, son of Mehndi Khan, was wanted by Gujrat police in two cases registered in 2003 and 2008. Punjab Home Department had placed a head money of 200,000 rupees on Fateh Dad’s capture.

The dangerous criminal had been residing abroad for several years. Punjab Police obtained his new identity card and updated it in the Interpol's red notice. The fugitive attempted to escape abroad, but the Special Operations Cell team finally apprehended him at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The criminal has been handed over to Gujrat police.

IG Punjab commended RPO Gujranwala Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and DPO Gujrat and their team for the arrest after a long period. IG Punjab directed to intensify the crackdown to arrest other dangerous fugitives listed in A Category crimes.

