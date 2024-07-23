Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-23

Punjab Police apprehend dangerous fugitive wanted for four murders

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2024 07:40am

LAHORE: Punjab Police apprehended a high-profile fugitive with money on his head while he was attempting to flee the country at Lahore Airport.

Punjab Police Special Operations Cell team arrested the dangerous fugitive, wanted in two murder cases involving four killings, at Allama Iqbal International Airport. Fateh Dad, son of Mehndi Khan, was wanted by Gujrat police in two cases registered in 2003 and 2008. Punjab Home Department had placed a head money of 200,000 rupees on Fateh Dad’s capture.

The dangerous criminal had been residing abroad for several years. Punjab Police obtained his new identity card and updated it in the Interpol's red notice. The fugitive attempted to escape abroad, but the Special Operations Cell team finally apprehended him at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The criminal has been handed over to Gujrat police.

IG Punjab commended RPO Gujranwala Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and DPO Gujrat and their team for the arrest after a long period. IG Punjab directed to intensify the crackdown to arrest other dangerous fugitives listed in A Category crimes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab police Lahore airport murders murder cases

Comments

200 characters

Punjab Police apprehend dangerous fugitive wanted for four murders

PM to head panel to boost investment

Chinese co lodges complaint against SBP

NA panel briefed about PIA sell-off progress

PSP in Discos: World Bank stresses setting up PIU

IPC re-notified: Govt seeks out of the box solution to NHP issue

Investor transactions: PSX transitions to ‘One-Share Marketable Lot’ system

No targeted subsidy for ministry: 95pc of PR budget being spent on pension, pay, fuel

PTA prepares tariff for cellular mobile services regulations

SME sector’s access to finance priority area: DG SBP

No passport for asylum seekers: Govt reverses its policy decision

Read more stories