Bushra approaches LHC seeking details of cases against her

LAHORE: Bushra Bibi jailed wife of PTI former chairman Imran Khan on Monday has approached the Lahore High Court seeking details of the cases registered against her.

The petitioner contended that she is a housewife, having no involvement in political matters. She said the alleged cases have been registered only to victimize her for being wife of the former PTI chairman Imran Khan. She said no information was being provided to her about the allege cases.

She, therefore, prayed to the court to direct the respondents to provide the details of the inquiries and FIRs and restraint the respondents from arresting her in any new case or inquiry.

