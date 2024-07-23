Sharjeel inaugurates PBS’ ‘Route 13’

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday inaugurated new Route 13 of the People’s Bus Service in Karachi. The inauguration ceremony, for the route from Hawk’s Bay to Tower, was held at Hawk’s Bay Zero Point. The event was attended by PPP MPA Liaquat Askani and other leaders.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government is taking steps to provide relief to the people in all sectors. “As part of this effort, a new route is being inaugurated today”, he said and added that we aim to provide air-conditioned buses to people during heat waves so that they can travel comfortably.

He said that along with inflation, the country faces many challenges, including ever increasing electricity prices and load shedding “Although the policy maker at federal level is the PML-N, but as Pakistanis, we all share responsibility and we are working for the people”, he added.

Senior Minister said that the Sindh government has taken steps to provide relief to the people in various sectors. “In the health sector, state of the art hospitals have been established by the Sindh government which are providing better health facilities to the patients of whole country,” he opined.

Sharjeel said that some people are spreading despair among the people, but I assure you there is no need for it. “There are rumors that something significant will happen in the country in the next fifteen or twenty days, but don’t worry, nothing will happen”, he remarked ND added that masses and specially investors need not to worry; the government will continue to function.

He said that we will not allow any conspiracy against democratic process to succeed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024