Commercial, regulatory disputes: Two company benches set up at SHC

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of High Court of Sindh, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, has constituted two Company Benches on the original side at the Principal Seat Karachi of High Court of Sindh.

These benches are comprised of Justice Muhammad Faisal Kamal Alam and Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry. The judges bring with them vast experience in commercial and regulatory disputes and have delivered numerous landmark judgments that have significantly influenced the legal landscape.

The establishment of these separate Company Benches at the High Court of Sindh marks a significant step towards early resolution of cases pertaining to company matters and regulatory affairs.

