Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-23

Commercial, regulatory disputes: Two company benches set up at SHC

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2024 08:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of High Court of Sindh, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, has constituted two Company Benches on the original side at the Principal Seat Karachi of High Court of Sindh.

These benches are comprised of Justice Muhammad Faisal Kamal Alam and Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry. The judges bring with them vast experience in commercial and regulatory disputes and have delivered numerous landmark judgments that have significantly influenced the legal landscape.

The establishment of these separate Company Benches at the High Court of Sindh marks a significant step towards early resolution of cases pertaining to company matters and regulatory affairs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SHC Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui

Comments

200 characters

Commercial, regulatory disputes: Two company benches set up at SHC

PM to head panel to boost investment

Chinese co lodges complaint against SBP

NA panel briefed about PIA sell-off progress

PSP in Discos: World Bank stresses setting up PIU

IPC re-notified: Govt seeks out of the box solution to NHP issue

Investor transactions: PSX transitions to ‘One-Share Marketable Lot’ system

No targeted subsidy for ministry: 95pc of PR budget being spent on pension, pay, fuel

PTA prepares tariff for cellular mobile services regulations

SME sector’s access to finance priority area: DG SBP

No passport for asylum seekers: Govt reverses its policy decision

Read more stories