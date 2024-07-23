FTO ensures payment of Rs17bn refunds to 6,000 complainants

LAHORE: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has ensured payment of over Rs 17 billion refunds to 6000 complainants over the last six months, said the first-ever six monthly report of the office.

A total of Rs 17.32 billion refund was recovered from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for their claimants, having approached the office of FTO for the claims.

The report said three times increase in the volume of refunds in just six months suggested the rising trust of taxpayers in the office of FTO.

As per details, as many as 661 complainants received Rs 1.78 billion refunds in the month of January, followed by 1000 complainants with Rs 2.93 billion in February, 1069 complainants with Rs 2.41 billion in March, 944 complainants with Rs 1.95 billion in April, 1309 complainants with Rs 3.70 billion in May, and 955 complainants with Rs 4.5 billion in the month of June.

The report has further suggested that the number of complaints has risen up by four times in comparison with 2021. Earlier, the number was not more than two to two and half hundreds in a month, which has transformed into thousands now. All these complainants are being provided with free of charge relief in the possible minimum time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024