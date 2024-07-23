Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold prices up

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Monday saw an impetus but silver stood steady, traders said. At the week open,...
Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2024 08:29am

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Monday saw an impetus but silver stood steady, traders said.

At the week open, market saw gains in the gold prices by Rs1000 and Rs857, settling for Rs251,000 per tola and Rs215,192 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, bullion value posted just an increase by $2 to $2402 per ounce with silver hovering over $29.11 per ounce, traders said.

The domestic silver prices remained firm at Rs2920 per tola and Rs2503.42 per 10 grams, traders added.

