Chandio appointed CEO of SMML

KARACHI: Sindh Modaraba Management Limited (SMML) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Abdul Rauf Chandio as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 10, 2024.

Chandio holds a Master’s degree and brings over 32 years of diversified corporate banking experience to his new role at Sindh Modaraba Management Limited.

Prior to joining Sindh Modaraba Management Limited, he remained with Sindh Bank Limited, Summit Bank, National Development Finance Corporation and United Bank Limited.

Throughout his career, Chandio has gained extensive exposure to a broad spectrum of business industries and both conventional and Islamic banking. His expertise in senior management positions has made him adept at creating strategic alliances with organizational leaders to effectively align and support key business initiatives in the financial sector.

