Platform for skilled youths

KARACHI: A new platform aimed at supporting skilled Pakistani individuals and students has been launched by the North American Association for South Asian Affairs. The organization held a special program here at local hotel to address the challenges faced by Pakistani youth in Canada and Europe and to discuss potential solutions.
Dr. Sarah Alam, Executive Director of Fusion Forum and President of the North American Association for South Asian Affairs, highlighted the goals of this initiative.
