AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-07-22

A case for an independent constitutional court

Published July 22, 2024 Updated July 22, 2024 07:06am

EDITORIAL: The legal maxim ‘justice delayed is justice denied’, unfortunately, is just so in our judicial system where over two million cases have been pending countrywide for years, if not decades.

In the Supreme Court alone at present the number of backlog cases is around 54,000, which means redress to the litigants is not available in a timely fashion.

Citing examples, a press report points out that as per the Supreme Court cause list for July 10, a three-member bench was set to hear 45 jail petitions, some of them filed in 2017, only to learn that at least 10 of the appellants had already passed away.

A month earlier, the same bench had taken up 50 petitions when it turned out that 12 of the petitioners had died.

In a particularly tragic case back in October 2016 the apex court had exonerated two brothers convicted on a murder charge, declaring that there had been miscarriage of justice. But the two innocent men had already been hanged exactly a year before.

There are at least three major reasons for such a high pendency of cases. One is repeated adjournments sought by lawyers on one pretext or another. Secondly, several positions of judges in the Supreme Court and High Courts are lying vacant.

Third and major issue consuming the justice system’s time and energy are political disputations that should be best resolved inside Parliament or settled in some other forum.

Instead, they invariably end up in superior courts. As the pendency of cases keeps rising Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has asked for confirmation from the Judicial Commission of Pakistan the appointment four ad hoc judges – two of the nominees have declined the offer — with a view to easing the caseload.

This is perfectly in consonance with Article 182 of the Constitution which permits such appointments “if at any time it is not possible for want of quorum of judges of the Supreme Court to hold or continue any sitting of the Court, or for any other reasons it is necessary to increase temporarily the number of judges of the Supreme Court.

“ Yet the move has drawn strong criticism from large sections of the legal fraternity as well as the main opposition party, the PTI, terming it a court-packing plan. Considering the current politically fraught environment, that reaction comes as no surprise.

However, the Pakistan Bar Council while supporting ad hoc appointments to help reduce pending cases has called for establishing a constitutional court to hear only cases involving constitutional issues – a sensible suggestion, indeed. Notably, the idea has been embraced by as many as 66 countries, including democracies such as Belgium, Germany, Greece, Italy, Indonesia, Portugal, Spain, South Africa and Turkey.

It is all the more relevant to our situation. Almost all the cases presently seizing the apex court’s attention — at the cost of ordinary litigants — are about constitutionality of actions and policies of either the Executive or that of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC PTI ECP Pakistan Bar Council Constitution CJP Qazi Faez Isa ad hoc judges independent constitutional court

Comments

200 characters

A case for an independent constitutional court

KE wants evaluation of proposal to convert Jamshoro plant to Thar coal

PM explains his govt’s approach to healthcare

FY24 cell phone imports soar 233pc to $1.89bn YoY

LHC suspends operation of SRO 350 (I)/2024

FPCCI demands reviewing agreements with IPPs

KP to shift 100 schools, 3050 mosques on solar energy

Regulatory environment major issue as foreign pharma cos exit Pakistan

APCCA appreciates decision of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, KPT

KP to earn receipts of Rs90bn from oil and gas sectors

Stability on cotton market as business activity picks up

Read more stories