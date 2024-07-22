AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Markets Print 2024-07-22

Major Gulf markets gain as focus shifts to earnings

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2024 05:39am

DUHAI: Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, boosting investor morale as earnings season in the region heated up, although a decline in oil prices weighed on sentiment.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, with aluminium product manufacturer Al Taiseer Group rising 0.3% and Al Rajhi Bank closing 0.7% higher.

Among other gainers, Saudi Arabian Amiantit advanced 5.2% after the pipe manufacturer swung to a quarterly profit of 5.1 million riyals ($1.36 million), from a loss of 10.1 million riyals a year earlier.

Elsewhere, Saudi Tadawul Group - the owner of the Saudi Exchange - gained 1.8%, following a sharp rise in quarterly profit.

On the other hand, Sahara International Petrochemical eased 0.7% after reporting a fall in quarterly net profit.

