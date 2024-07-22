KMU conducts centralised admission test

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, organized a centralized admission test for admissions in Doctor of Physical Therapy, BSN Nursing, and Allied Health Sciences programmes at IHS Islamabad Campus. A total of 694 students from all over Pakistan participated in the test.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, during the test, which was held at the Institute of Health Sciences (IHS), Islamabad, KMU administration prioritized transparency and provided all necessary facilities to ensure a conducive examination environment.

The results of the admission test will be announced within two to three days and can be viewed by students on the official website cat.kmu.edu.pk.

Registrar KMU Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, Prof Dr Haider Darain, Dean Allied Health Sciences, Arsha Khan Additional Director Admission, Waseem Riaz Treasurer, Muhammad Sohail Director IT, Tahir Ayub Director Admn, Fawad Abdullah Dy Director Audit, Waseem Hassan Khan Dy Director Procurement, Shekh Atif Mehmood Director Islamabad, faculty members and administrative staff oversaw the conduct of the test to maintain the integrity of the examination process.

Registrar KMU Inamullah Khan Wazir emphasized the significance of IHS Islamabad environment in medical education, highlighting its appeal to students nationwide who choose Islamabad for their academic pursuits.

He underscored IHS Islamabad Campus dedication to providing top quality education in various medical disciplines, thereby offering golden opportunities to students from across Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024