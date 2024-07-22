AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-22

KMU conducts centralised admission test

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2024 05:39am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, organized a centralized admission test for admissions in Doctor of Physical Therapy, BSN Nursing, and Allied Health Sciences programmes at IHS Islamabad Campus. A total of 694 students from all over Pakistan participated in the test.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, during the test, which was held at the Institute of Health Sciences (IHS), Islamabad, KMU administration prioritized transparency and provided all necessary facilities to ensure a conducive examination environment.

The results of the admission test will be announced within two to three days and can be viewed by students on the official website cat.kmu.edu.pk.

Registrar KMU Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, Prof Dr Haider Darain, Dean Allied Health Sciences, Arsha Khan Additional Director Admission, Waseem Riaz Treasurer, Muhammad Sohail Director IT, Tahir Ayub Director Admn, Fawad Abdullah Dy Director Audit, Waseem Hassan Khan Dy Director Procurement, Shekh Atif Mehmood Director Islamabad, faculty members and administrative staff oversaw the conduct of the test to maintain the integrity of the examination process.

Registrar KMU Inamullah Khan Wazir emphasized the significance of IHS Islamabad environment in medical education, highlighting its appeal to students nationwide who choose Islamabad for their academic pursuits.

He underscored IHS Islamabad Campus dedication to providing top quality education in various medical disciplines, thereby offering golden opportunities to students from across Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KMU admission test

Comments

200 characters

KMU conducts centralised admission test

KE wants evaluation of proposal to convert Jamshoro plant to Thar coal

PM explains his govt’s approach to healthcare

FY24 cell phone imports soar 233pc to $1.89bn YoY

LHC suspends operation of SRO 350 (I)/2024

FPCCI demands reviewing agreements with IPPs

KP to shift 100 schools, 3050 mosques on solar energy

Regulatory environment major issue as foreign pharma cos exit Pakistan

APCCA appreciates decision of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, KPT

KP to earn receipts of Rs90bn from oil and gas sectors

Stability on cotton market as business activity picks up

Read more stories