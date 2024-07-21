AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-21

Transporters of goods seek stepped-up security steps

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2024 03:29am

LAHORE: The government should promptly address the legitimate demands of the Goods Transport Association.

Highlighting the criticality of this sector amidst current economic conditions and security challenges, LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry stressed the need for robust implementation of security measures under Azam Istehkam to ensure smooth business operations.

These views were expressed by him while addressing a joint delegation of Pakistan Goods Transport Association and Pakistan Traders and Manufacturers Alliance.

The delegation, comprising President Nabeel Mahmood, Senior Vice President Malik Adnan, Vice Presidents Marza Arshad, Mumtaz Khan, Chairman Faisalabad Union Chaudhry Mohsin, General Secretary Zahid Saeed, from Pakistan Traders and Manufacturers Alliance General Secretary Muhammad Waqar, Muhammad Ijaz Mushtaq, Hafiz Imran, Syed Ahmed Bukhari and M Asim presented their demands.

The delegation urged for uniform application of axle weight limits across Pakistan, returning of overweight vehicles instead of fines and withdrawal of challans by Motorway Police without violating traffic laws. They also demanded an immediate rollback of toll tax increases and advocated for driver safety in remote areas of Sindh, calling for clearance of areas from dacoits.

They further proposed effective measures to curb rising highway robberies and replacement of Excise Load Management System with NLC, FWO or Motorway Police. They recommended installation of Kanta at exit points of every city and enactment of legislation for body manufacturing, prohibiting unauthorized checking by customs officials.

They also urged immediate reduction in electricity rates, termination of unfair contracts under IPPs and cessation of facilitation to the elite through traders’ taxes. They said that in this context, a protest movement will commence from July 25th.

Senior Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry expressed concern that not only the transport sector but the entire business community is severely affected under current circumstances, hence their demands must be met and their protection should be ensured. He demanded swift consultation with the stakeholders.

