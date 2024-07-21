AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Jul 21, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-07-21

ATC dismisses bail petition of Ejaz Chaudhry

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2024 03:29am

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday dismissed a bail petition of PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry in a case of torching police vehicles during the May 9 riots.

Earlier, a prosecutor opposed the bail and presented evidence against the PTI leader.

He read a post of the senator made on X, formerly Twitter, saying the suspect incited his party workers to violation.

He asked the court to dismiss the bail petition.

The senator’s counsel contended that the petitioner was wrongly implicated in the case. He said the petitioner was not present at the alleged occurrence.

The court after hearing both sides dismissed the bail petition.

Meanwhile, the court also extended the pre-arrest bail of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, MPA Farhat Abbas, and others in a case of burning police vehicles near the Corps Commander House in Lahore.

The court gave a last opportunity to the investigating officer to complete the investigation of the case.

The court observed that it would decide the bail petitions on merits if the police failed to submit its investigation report at the next hearing and rose till August 07.

