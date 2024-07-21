PTI critcises ECP’s statement on reserved seats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has termed the ECP’s statement on the implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision on reserved seats as a pack of contradictions and a blatant attempt to make the court’s decision ineffective.

“On one hand, the electoral body claims to be implementing the court’s decision, on the other hand, it has clearly rejected this decision - putting a seal of approval on its own criminal character,” the PTI said in a statement on Saturday.

The ECP’s declaration was a clear message that the institution was ready to openly defy the SC’s order one the behest of its mandate-thief patrons, the statement added.

In the apex court’s verdict, it is further evident that the electoral watchdog has misinterpreted the court order to usurp the fundamental rights of PTI candidates, said the statement.

