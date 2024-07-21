AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-21

FIA CCW arrests accused in cyber fraud

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2024 03:29am

ISLAMABAD: The Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a person involved in cyber fraud with a citizen and recovered the entire looted amount from him and handed over to the victim.

According to details, a retired government employee lodged a complaint with FIA CCW in Islamabad that he was deprived of Rs300,000 due to a cyber fraud by a scammer. The scammer vanished from the scene after committing the fraud, leaving no trace behind, the complainant said.

After the registration of the case, the FIA CCW officials; Director CCW Waqaruddin Syed, Additional Director Ayaz Khan and Assistant Director Mohsin Afzaal – under the command of Director General FIA Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir — actively monitored the case and directed the FIA field teams to nab the accused with the use of sophisticated technology and other digital means used to track down the suspect(s) involved in any kind of cyber fraud.

The accused was traced and arrested from Bahawalpur from where he was brought to Islamabad and proceeded against under the law, it is learnt.

He confessed to the crime and agreed to return the entire looted amount to the victim.

