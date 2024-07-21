AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-21

‘Transit trade to boost economy’

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2024 03:29am

KARACHI: Transit trade will not only become a source of enormous trade development but also a resource generation and fixed mobilisation of foreign exchange for the country, said Ateeq ur Rehman economic & financial analyst.

He greeted that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have signed 15 agreements and MoUs to boost cooperation, and to enhance the bilateral investment level up to two billion in areas of mutual beneficial projects.

He said besides agreeing to enhance bilateral trade they have also agreed for joint cooperation and joint investments in the field of trade, commerce, tourism, agriculture, health, youth affairs, mines & minerals, petroleum, energy, defence industry, information technology, communication technology, SMEs, culture, transport and above all the transit trade.

This is a wonderful development that on his recent visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited government of Azerbaijan to use Karachi Port for the transit trade besides emphasisng the promotion of regional connectivity by constructing rail tracks and roads between the two countries.

For a fact and as per geographical layout, I it is not only the Republic of Azerbaijan but all the Central Asian Countries which are landlocked should avail the opportunity of transit trade by using ports of Karachi, their capabilities, he said adding this will not only facilitate them but also like availing the ease of doing business and multiplier cost saving.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif foreign exchange economy Ateeq Ur Rehman economy of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

‘Transit trade to boost economy’

Breach of IP rights: CRB cannot hear rectification plea: LHC

Business community urges PM to review ‘negative’ measures in Finance Act

Approval of Rs72bn project by Discos BoDs a must: CDWP bars PPMC from negotiating APMS project with ADB

Banning a political party ‘murder of democracy’: IK

JVs strategy evolved: Chinese companies will be invited to invest in 7 major sectors

SC short order in reserved seats case: Review pleas should be heard timely: CJP

Bannu incident: KP government to constitute probe body

Price fixing tactics: Competition Appellate Tribunal affirms penalty on paints co

Offices of shipping companies now open on Saturdays

Promotions: Seniority and merit have to be considered: SC

Read more stories