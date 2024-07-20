AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Sports

Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi denied permission to play in Canada T20 league

Reuters Published July 20, 2024 Updated July 20, 2024 06:07pm

Pakistan’s leading all-format players Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan have been denied permission by their cricket board to play in the Global T20 in Canada over workload concerns.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier refused permission to fast bowler Naseem Shah to play in The Hundred competition in England.

“After taking into consideration Pakistan’s busy and packed cricket calendar… and following consultations with the three players as well as the national selection committee, it has been decided to decline their requests,” the PCB said in a statement late on Friday.

Pakistan cricket board hires Australian curator to improve pitches

“The three are all-format cricketers and their services are expected to be required in the upcoming eight months during which Pakistan will play nine Tests, 14 ODIs, and nine T20Is.

“As such, and in line with the PCB’s workload management policy, it is in the best interest of Pakistan cricket and the players that they skip the upcoming event in Canada so that they are in their best mental and physical shape for the season.”

Pakistan begin their home season next month with a two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Nawaz - all predominantly limited-overs players - have been cleared for the Global T20, which begins next week.

