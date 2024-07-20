BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from July 19, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan’s current account posts deficit of $681mn in FY24
- KSE-100 retreats, falls over 2% amid selling pressure
- ECP decides to implement Supreme Court’s order in reserved seats case
- Pakistan’s REER index decreases further to 100.1 in June 2024
- Pakistan’s DG Khan Cement to establish subsidiary in US
- INIL’s associate company to invest in Reko Diq project
- Pakistan’s fabric exporter temporarily shuts operations as economic woes bite
- Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan
- Women’s T20 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets to register first win
