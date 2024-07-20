Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan’s current account posts deficit of $681mn in FY24

Read here for details.

KSE-100 retreats, falls over 2% amid selling pressure

Read here for details.

ECP decides to implement Supreme Court’s order in reserved seats case

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s REER index decreases further to 100.1 in June 2024

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s DG Khan Cement to establish subsidiary in US

Read here for details.

INIL’s associate company to invest in Reko Diq project

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s fabric exporter temporarily shuts operations as economic woes bite

Read here for details.

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Women’s T20 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets to register first win

Read here for details.