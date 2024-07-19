AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.36%)
AIRLINK 111.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.13%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.3%)
DGKC 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FFBL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.57%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
HUBC 157.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.64%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.97%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.18%)
NBP 49.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.06%)
OGDC 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.17%)
PAEL 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.59%)
PIBTL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PPL 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-3.5%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
PTC 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.29%)
SEARL 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
TOMCL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.28%)
TPLP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TREET 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
TRG 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.17%)
UNITY 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 8,553 Decreased By -153.8 (-1.77%)
BR30 27,152 Decreased By -646.6 (-2.33%)
KSE100 80,699 Decreased By -1140.8 (-1.39%)
KSE30 25,840 Decreased By -424.7 (-1.62%)
Jul 19, 2024
Markets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 19 Jul, 2024 01:26pm

After hitting a record high in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan registered losses on Friday in line with the decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola hit Rs251,000 after a massive single-day fall of Rs3,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs215,192 after it registered a decrease of Rs2,572, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola increased by Rs4,600 in Pakistan to clock in at all-time high of Rs254,000 per tola in the local market.

The international rate of gold decreased on Frdiay. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,415 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $55 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates also reduced by Rs50 clocking in at Rs2,850 per tola.

