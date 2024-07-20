AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
2024-07-20

Major IT outage disrupts banks, air lines, digital payments

Tahir Amin Published 20 Jul, 2024 05:34am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: A faulty update from cyber security provider, CrowdStrike, caused a significant global IT outage, impacting thousands of Windows machines worldwide which also affected consumers of Microsoft in Pakistan, says the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The authority further stated that the fault forced affected PCs and servers into a recovery boot loop, preventing proper startup. Some internet services are also affected because of this.

Lately, the fault was identified, isolated and a fix is provided by CrowdStrike, as per CrowdStrike’s website. Clients are now suggested to update the software from their support portal to restore services.

Microsoft cloud outage causes airlines to ground flights

Users across the US, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, Canada, the Czech Republic, and many other countries were reportedly affected by the issue. People have taken to social media to report the issue.

Services like banks’ software, airline ticketing, news media servers, and digital payments at supermarkets were reportedly disrupted. Thousands missed their flights in affected regions while essential services remain unresponsive.

