AGL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
AIRLINK 111.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.5%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
DGKC 90.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.17%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.14%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 161.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 38.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.54%)
NBP 49.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.58%)
OGDC 136.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.17%)
PAEL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.68%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 121.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.77%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
PTC 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.18%)
SEARL 59.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 38.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.07%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
TREET 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.17%)
UNITY 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,667 Decreased By -39.6 (-0.46%)
BR30 27,610 Decreased By -188.2 (-0.68%)
KSE100 81,476 Decreased By -363.7 (-0.44%)
KSE30 26,136 Decreased By -128.8 (-0.49%)
Chicago wheat futures climb on strong demand

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:58am

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Thursday, buoyed by rising demand from importers, after the market hit a more than four-month low earlier this week.

Corn and soybeans slid on pressure from favourable crop weather in the US Midwest. “There has been some international business for wheat which is supporting prices,” a grains broker in Singapore. “The wheat has been over sold, so a recovery in prices is likely.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.5% to $5.42 a bushel, as of 0301 GMT, having dropped on Tuesday to $5.25 a bushel, its lowest level since March 11. Corn lost 0.5% to $4.09-3/4 a bushel and soybeans gave up 0.7% to $10.34-1/4 a bushel.

