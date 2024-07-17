Palm oil extends gains on higher export estimates; firmer ringgit caps rise

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, buoyed by higher export estimates from the world’s second-biggest producer, although a firmer ringgit capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 9 ringgit, or 0.23% higher at 3,934 ringgit ($844.21) a metric ton.

The market recovered after bullish export data and is expected to retest the 4,000 ringgit-mark, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

“Buying interest is expected as a shortage of palm is seen in Indonesia, while Indian buyers are aggressively looking for cargo in the coming months as palm is considerably cheaper than rival edible oils,” the trader added.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-15 rose between 65.9% and 75.6% from a month earlier, according to cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri.

Palm oil snaps two-day losing streak on rivals’ strength, higher export estimates

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance estimates exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-15 at 786,830 metric tons, from 488,388 tons shipped during June 1-15, according to LSEG data.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.47%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.44%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.27%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, firmed 0.03% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Malaysia’s benchmark crude palm oil futures are expected to average between 3,850 ringgit and 4,000 ringgit per ton this year, a slight increase from 2023, the Malaysian Palm Oil Association said earlier this week.