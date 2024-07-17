Jul 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Hot weather scorches Karachiites

Recorder Report Published 17 Jul, 2024 02:42am

KARACHI: The city on Tuesday saw one of the season’s hottest days, as higher humidity drenched the public with temperature surging to over 40 Celsius.

The day’s maximum temperature touched 40.3 Celsius with 66 percent humidity making life for the public harder amid long power outages.

The Met Office forecast largely hot and humid weather for Karachi with chances of isolated dust-thunderstorm and rain at the city’s outskirts till July 18.

In the monsoon alert, it said: “Monsoon current are likely to penetrate in Sindh from today (Tuesday).” The fresh weather system is likely to produce rains, thunderstorm and some heavy falls in different districts of Sindh till July 21.

Tharparker, Umerkot, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro are expected as the first districts to receive the rainy-thundery weather, followed by Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, T.M Khan, T.A Yar, Mitiari Districts from Wednesday till July 20.

The new weather may begin prevailing over Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Nausharo Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad Districts from Thursday till July 20.

