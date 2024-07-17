Ashura: CTP chalk out traffic plan

RAWALPINDI: City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have devised comprehensive traffic plan for Ashura processions.

According to plan, a total of 852 officers including 10 DSPs/Circle Incharges, 84 Senior Traffic Wardens, 758 Traffic Wardens and Assistance have been deployed to maintain traffic flow.

Special arrangements have been made to keep traffic flowing on alternative routes, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said.

On the day of Ashura, Committee Chowk to Iqbal Road will be closed for all kind traffic.

There will be complete diversion at DAV College Chowk from where all traffic entry towards College Road will be banned.

Traffic entry from DAV College Chowk to Fawara Chowk will also be restricted when the mourning procession reaches at Naya Mohallah.

Public service transport will be diverted from DAV College Chowk.

Khan said other traffic will be diverted from Gawalmandi to Dhok Kumhar to Bhosa godam.

A diversion will be put in place at Mashriq Hotel, City Saddar Road and diverted back towards Saddar and Mohanpura, he added.

From where the traffic will move from Cinema Chowk to Pirwadhai via Gunjmandi Road.

Similarly, Kashmiri Bazaar traffic will not be allowed from Cinema Chowk and all traffic will be directed towards Saddar Transit Camp.

A diversion will also be installed near City police station and the traffic will be diverted towards Gunjmandi Road. There will also be a diversion on Shah Allah Ditta Road from where traffic will be diverted to Dhok Dalal, TB Hospital, Pirwadhai and Asghar Mall, he said.

Near Bakery Chowk, a diversion will redirect traffic towards Bani Chowk and Link Road. This route will pass through Saidpur Road, Circular Road, and Murree Road, leading towards Liaquat Bagh.

Diversion has been set up at Hamilton Chowk and Banswala Chowk, Dangi Khoi and traffic will not be allowed at Jamia Masjid Road. The traffic coming towards the old Imambargah Baltistan will be completely blocked by putting a diversion at Pir Chauha Chowk, he asserted.