Ashura security: Hyderabad police to deploy 4,600 personnel

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police will deploy over 4,500 policemen for the security of the processions, majalis and tazias on the 10th of Muharram.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that more than 350 big and small processions would be taken out in Hyderabad on 10th Muharram including the central procession by Anjuman-e-Imamia Sindh.

According to him, the central procession would be provided security by 1,400 personnel while another 1,500 policemen would be deployed with the other processions.

He informed that only one entrance and exit was being established for the central processions which would start in the morning from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) and would culminate at Karbala Dadan Shah in the evening.

The people entering the procession would have to pass through 7 walkthrough gates which would be placed near Bacha Khan Chowk, he added.

He told that all the roads and streets intersecting the procession’s route would be sealed while a central control had been set up at City police station where the procession would be monitored with the help of the CCTV cameras.

According to the spokesman, as many as 700 policemen would be deployed with the central procession of tazias and another 600 at the Imambargahs where the events of Sham-e-Ghareeban would be held.

He told that as many as 900 cops would manned the entry and exit points of the district.

He said 650 cops would cover all the entry and exit points of the city besides setting up pickets on important roads and intersections.

A Quick Response Force (QRF), consisting 100 well trained cops, had been formed to respond to any untoward incident swiftly, he added.

The district police had also kept 150 personnel for reserve duty. The 15 Emergency Police and Anti Terrorist Force would also patrol the city.