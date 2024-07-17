Heeding the lessons of Ashura

EDITORIAL: As the Muslim world commemorates Ashura today, we would do well to remember that the spirit of this day calls for upholding the principles of justice, resilience, sacrifice and the rejection of tyranny. It is more specifically a reminder to the powerful among us of the importance of fairness, mercy, compassion and large-heartedness, especially when dealing with opponents. With the Muslim world at large experiencing much political polarisation, social angst, desperation and economic hardships, one would have expected its rulers to heed the lessons this day brings with it, and take steps that ease the burden of the people, even those who may be on the opposite side of the political divide.

However, when it comes to Pakistan, it appears that our rulers are bent upon persisting on the path of confrontation and political victimisation, highlighted by the government’s inexplicable and Draconian decision to ban the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) and initiate Article 6 proceedings against Imran Khan, former president Arif Alvi and former speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri. This is just the latest in a series of actions that have displayed the authorities’ extreme high-handedness and unrestrained use of power against the PTI’s leaders and supporters.

A culture of political persecution has taken hold, undermining democratic principles and fostering division. There are members of the PTI, who have been languishing in jails for extended periods, with little headway having been made in the cases they have been charged under. Any relief given to them by the courts only results in the government initiating new legal proceedings against them, which in turn leads to their re-arrest. The aim is clearly to keep the top leadership as well as the lower rungs of the party under constant pressure. Moreover, the families of PTI members have also faced harassment and maltreatment.

One wonders then why the prime minister and the president periodically call for reconciliation and dialogue with the PTI, if this is the way the ruling dispensation plans on operating. Parties that form the ruling coalition would do well to remember that given how political fortunes change in this country, they could find themselves the targets of similar actions in the future, as the fate of political leaders has often depended less on the merits of the policies they espouse and more on their ability to navigate the expectations of powerful state institutions.

This approach to governance has led to perpetual political instability, a teetering economy and a public that is increasingly despondent about the legitimacy of the democratic process and has lost faith in the ability of state institutions to uphold the law of the land. The ruling class must realise that this constant state of conflict is untenable and could lead us down the path of no return unless genuine efforts aimed at promoting national cohesion and dialogue aren’t made soon. There has to be a realisation that the PTI enjoys genuine popularity among the public, and the rulers’ increasingly brazen methods to sideline it have only backfired. All sides must take a step back from their hardened stances, with the rulers taking the lead here as it is the PTI that is the party under duress, and take steps that ease the social unrest prevalent in the country.

This would also be in keeping with the spirit of the events of Ashura – that mark the supreme sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions – which are a powerful reminder that leadership and power should be exercised with a deep sense of responsibility, the main aim being to uphold the will and well-being of the people. This day reminds us to stand against oppression and uphold the demands of justice. One hopes that our rulers heed this important lesson before it is too late.

