Imran, Bushra grilled in new Toshakhana case

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) grilled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi for about four hours in Adiala Jail in a new Toshakhana reference.

The anti-graft watchdog team, led by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon, arrived at the jail at 11 am and left after 3 pm.

The interrogation focused on allegations that the accused failed to deposit a Bulgari set in the Toshakhana, sold the set at a low price, and violated the Toshakhana Procedure of 2018.

They were also questioned about alleged abuse of authority, illegal use of government assets, and selling these assets unlawfully.

The Bureau arrested Khan and Bushra Bibi on Saturday evening and secured an eight-day physical remand on Sunday. Following the completion of this remand, the accused will be presented before the accountability court on July 22.

Sources indicate that the investigation aims to uncover the misuse of official positions and misappropriation of state gifts, highlighting ongoing efforts to uphold accountability and transparency in governance.