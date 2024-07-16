Jul 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates July 15, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 16 Jul, 2024 09:05am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Sapphire Fibres expands power portfolio with acquisitions of UCH, UCH-II

  • May 9 riots: ATC approves 10-day physical remand of Imran Khan

  • Govt hikes petrol price by Rs9.99, diesel’s by Rs6.18 per litre

  • Power sector woes: IPP agreements benefit companies but not consumers, Dr Gohar Ejaz says

  • Security forces foil terrorist attack on Bannu Cantt

  • Govt decides to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

