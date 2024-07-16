Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Sapphire Fibres expands power portfolio with acquisitions of UCH, UCH-II

May 9 riots: ATC approves 10-day physical remand of Imran Khan

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs9.99, diesel’s by Rs6.18 per litre

Power sector woes: IPP agreements benefit companies but not consumers, Dr Gohar Ejaz says

Security forces foil terrorist attack on Bannu Cantt

Govt decides to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

