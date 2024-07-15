May 9 riots: ATC approves 10-day physical remand of Imran Khan

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore Monday approved a 10-day physical remand of former prime minister Imran Khan in several cases related to May 9 violence, Aaj News reported.

The development comes days after an accountability court remanded Imran Khan and Bushra Begum for eight days in the Toshakhana case.

Court sends Imran, Bushra on 8-day remand in new Toshakhana case

Last week, the federal government announced that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi will be tried in a new Toshakhana case.

In a related development earlier on Monday, the federal government decided on Monday to ban the PTI.

This was announced by Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar in a press conference today. He said the government will file a case in this regard.

Govt decides to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

“PTI and Pakistan cannot co-exist,” Tarar.

“In view of the foreign funding case, May 9 riots, and the cipher episode as well as the resolution passed in the US, we believe that there is very credible evidence present to have the PTI banned,” he said.

He further said the federal government will also file references against PTI founder Imran Khan and former president Dr Arif Alvi for treason under Article 6.

“The reference, under Article 6 will be sent to the Supreme Court after being approved by the cabinet,” Tarar said.