PM hails appointment of Sheikh Abdullah as Deputy PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended warm felicitations to UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister.

He also extended heartiest congratulations to the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the UAE.

“Wishing them both success in their new endeavours & looking forward to further strengthening of our bilateral ties & deepening cooperation between our two brotherly nations,” the Prime Minister wrote on his official X timeline.