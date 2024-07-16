Minister briefed on damage caused by rains, relief operations

LAHORE: As many as 24 people lost their lives due to dilapidated buildings and other mishaps during this month so far.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said this while briefing the provincial Health minister about the damage caused by the recent rains and the relief operations.

It was informed that 24-hour monitoring is being done in the provincial and district control rooms. Rains are predicted in most districts of the province on the 9th of Muharram. On 10th of Muharram, the weather is likely to be hot and humid in most of the districts of the province.

Provincial Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the PDMA should ensure financial support to the bereaved families as per the instructions of the Punjab government.

DG PDMA informed the minister about the situation of rivers in Dera Ghazi Khan. Due to the rains in Mount Sulaiman mountains, floods may occur in the rivers and mountains. The PDMA Punjab has set up flood relief camps in view of the possible threat.

“All resources are being provided to the district administration in this regard. Pakistan is facing severe rains and floods due to climate change. Timely measures should be taken to protect human lives. The public is requested to take precautionary measures during the rainy season,” he said.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that all resources will be utilized for the rehabilitation of the areas affected by natural calamities.

Moreover, the minister paid a surprise visit to the field hospital established in UC-143 of Fatehgarh.

He inquired about the medical facilities provided to the public from the staff of the field hospital. A detailed review of the working of the field hospital was done. The patients who came to the field hospital prayed for the minister, who said that the field hospital project is the flagship program of the Punjab government.

Thousands of people have been provided with the best medical facilities at their doorstep through field hospitals across the province, he added.

