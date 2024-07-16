World Youth Skills Day marked: Govt determined to equip youth with skills: PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is providing the youth with modern education, equal development opportunities and professional training to help them compete with the world.

In his message on the occasion of “World Youth Skills Day,” the PM said the initiative of sending 300,000 youth for professional training not only in the field of information technology but also one thousand for modern agriculture in China is a reiteration of the commitment. In this regard, not only women but also youth belonging to backward areas are being given special priority, he said.

The premier said training programs in the field of information technology are also continuing at the national level. The process has been started for reforms in institutions under NAVTCC, he added. He said the government is ensuring provision of market based skills and professional training to thousands of youth through these technical institutes.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the day said, “Youth must be exposed to the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world. The Punjab Government is committed to providing vocational training opportunities to its youth.”

She said, “Information and communication technology is indispensable for the youth to compete in the global job market. Under the Chief Minister's Skills Development Initiative, the number of students will be gradually increased to 40,000 for TEVTA courses.”

The chief minister said, “Middle Tech, Matric Tech and Intermediate Tech are being introduced for students in Information Technology. It is our vision to make every youth of Punjab skilful to ensure their economic empowerment.”

