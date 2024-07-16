Jul 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Australia, NZ dollars fall

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2024

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell on Monday as the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump boosted his re-election odds, lifting the greenback, while the soft Chinese data failed to provide any support.

The Aussie slipped 0.1% to $0.6772, having climbed 0.5% last week to a six-month top of $0.6798 thanks to favourable yield differentials. Support lies around $0.6714, with resistance up at a high from last December at $0.6871.

The kiwi dollar fell 0.3% to $0.6098, after falling 0.4% last week to as low as $0.6065. It has been trending lower since New Zealand’s central bank wrong-footed markets and opened the door to easing last Wednesday.

