Row over SLIC services: Wapda threatens to shut Gepco’s hospital

ISLAMABAD: The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has reportedly threatened Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) to close its hospital and allied facilities if decision to hire services of State Life Insurance Company (SLIC) is not taken back, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Wapda has sent this threatening letter to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GEPCO at a time when the Prime Minister has already decided to put the Discos on top companies which will be offered to the private sector through Private Sector Participation (PSP).

According to Secretary Wapda, Manager (Admin) GEPCO, in his office order of June 25, 2024 has conveyed approval of Board of Directors (BoD) regarding hiring of the services of M/s State Life Insurance Company for provision of Medical Healthcare Facilities to GEPCO Employees.

In this context, Secretary Wapda, in his letter has apprised that Wapda Hospital Gujranwala and its allied dispensaries at Gujrat and Sialkot are exclusively providing medical facilities to GEPCO employees. GEPCO decision will make it difficult to continue the operations of Wapda Hospital Gujranwala and its allied dispensaries.

Accordingly, Water and Power Development Authority has decided to wind up/close down the operations of Wapda Hospital Gujranwala and its allied dispensaries by July 31, 2024, being financially and administratively not viable.

“Once the operations are closed, it will be impossible to resume the same in future. the decision to hire the services of M/s State Life Insurance Company be reconsidered, in the best interest of GEPCO employees,” the Secretary Wapda said.

