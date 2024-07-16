Empowerment initiative: Govt equipping women with digital skills: MoS

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the government is committed to empowering women as women role is very important for putting the country on the path of development.

She was addressing the Webinar titled “Women Shaping the Tech Landscape of Pakistan” organized by Ministry of IT and Telecommunication on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day on Monday.

Shaza Fatima said that steps are under way for empowering women by equipping them with digital skills. The Ministry of IT & Telecom is committed to implementing policies and programs that support skills development and empower women at all levels of the tech industry. It is our vision to create an inclusive and equitable tech industry where women have equal opportunities to succeed, she said.

The Minister of State for IT said it is very important to pave way for more women to join and lead in the tech sector by addressing the key barriers such as safe transportation and workplace inclusivity.

She said with better digital skills women can also work online while sitting at home. She said that Ministry of IT is focused upon skills development and capacity building of our youth especially women.

Shaza Fatima said that joint efforts are needed to create future where women are not just participants but leaders in the tech landscape of Pakistan.

She said that seventy percent of Pakistan’s population comprises youth which is our asset. She said in the present era of technology, it is extremely important to equip our youth with latest digital skills to make them enable for employability. Shaza Fatima said that skilled workforce will take the country forward.

