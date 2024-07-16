Jul 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre: Message From the CEO Dr Faisal Sultan Chief Executive Officer, SKMCH&RC

On the 29th of December 2023, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), our country's first specialist cancer hospital in Lahore, completed twenty-nine years of service. Our second hospital in Peshawar also marked its eighth year of operations. Over the years, we have strived to remain steadfast on the vision of our founder to provide quality cancer treatment, irrespective of a patient’s wealth or paying power.

To enhance Pakistan’s capacity to fight cancer and to bring care closer to the people of Sindh and Southern Baluchistan, we have embarked on the construction of Pakistan's third and largest Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Karachi. These are tough economic times for Pakistan. High inflation, depreciation of rupee against the US dollar and import challenges mean we need your support now more than ever before to install equipment and to complete the project.

The trust of our supporters has enabled us to build a healthcare system where safe and effective care is provided to all our patients. You form an integral part of the Shaukat Khanum community and together, I believe, we will make our third and Pakistan's biggest Shaukat Khanum Hospital a reality, easing the burden of cancer in Pakistan.

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital

