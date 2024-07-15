AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-15

President, PM condemn attack

Recorder Report Published July 15, 2024 Updated July 15, 2024 09:01am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday strongly condemned an attack on former US President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

He expressed deep shock over the attack saying that such violence had no place in politics, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president expressed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of Donald Trump and also offered heartfelt condolences over the loss of life in the attack.

Trump survives assassination attempt at campaign rally after major security lapse

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned an attack on former US President Donald Trump during an election rally and expressed his deep grief.

The prime minister, on X account, said that he just learnt that former President Trump was shot at an election rally. “This is a shocking development. I condemn all violence in politics. Wish the former President swift recovery and good health,” he further posted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Donald Trump Pakistan US US election Trump PM Shehbaz Sharif 2024 US Presidential election 2024 US election US 2024 general election President Asif Ali Zardari Trump rally shooting

Comments

200 characters

President, PM condemn attack

Different modules of trade, business with Russia under study

PTI says has submitted affidavits of 25 MNAs to ECP

Up to July 2024: FBR integrates 8,949 big retailers into POS system

Flour mills resume operations

FBR asked to bring all hidden issues before PM immediately

BMP for revisiting power purchase contracts with a view to reducing energy cost

Pakistani, Chinese cos reach preliminary agreement to introduce solar e-bikes

11 KP seats: SC decision paves way for Senate elections

Excessive fees/charges Iraq’s envoy hands list of travel agents to interior minister

Read more stories