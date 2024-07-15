President, PM condemn attack

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday strongly condemned an attack on former US President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

He expressed deep shock over the attack saying that such violence had no place in politics, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president expressed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of Donald Trump and also offered heartfelt condolences over the loss of life in the attack.

Trump survives assassination attempt at campaign rally after major security lapse

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned an attack on former US President Donald Trump during an election rally and expressed his deep grief.

The prime minister, on X account, said that he just learnt that former President Trump was shot at an election rally. “This is a shocking development. I condemn all violence in politics. Wish the former President swift recovery and good health,” he further posted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024