IK sees SC verdict as ‘positive development’

ISLAMABAD: Hailing the Supreme Court’s judgment in the reserved seats case, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that the apex court’s verdict in reserved seats is “a positive development”.

Talking to reporters following the hearing, of the Al-Qadir Trust case at Adiala jail, Khan said that Friday’s apex court verdict has given hope to the people and thank God that the judges of the Supreme Court have stood up for the rule of law. “Everyone knows where Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez and the establishment stood and even we were not allowed to contest elections”, he said, adding that Qazi Faez Isa had snatched our election symbol due to which every candidate in a constituency was allocated four, four symbols.

Demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), he said that if the CEC has any shame, he should resign from his position. Article 6 of the constitution should be imposed against the CEC, he said. I have a question for Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa should he be morally sitting on a bench hearing my cases, he said, adding that the Chief Justice should not hear his cases.

Win for PTI as SC declares party eligible for reserved seats

Khan asked why our petitions regarding the February 8 general elections and human rights violations so far not been fixed for hearing. I have written a letter to the Chief Justice regarding petitions, he said.

To a question about in-house change along with another party, he said that he would make part of any make and break. If anyone wants to save this country its only solution is fair and transparent elections, he said.

Responding to a question about negotiation, he said that we are ready for negotiation but we have three conditions, one is to end his cases, the second is to release his party leaders and workers and the third is to return our stolen mandate.

He said that he will go on a hunger strike and we will highlight it at the global level. He alleged that ISI is making transfers and posting in jail, they think I will be afraid but I will not bow to these tactics.

Earlier, Accountability Court judge Muhammad Ali Warraich, while hearing the case, recorded the statements of former minister Zubaida Jalal and former principal secretary to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan’s lawyer will conduct cross-examination of former minister Pervez Khattak and Azam during the next hearing to be held on July 20.

NAB deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz as well as Khan’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha appeared before the court.

