About 3,000 types of skin diseases treatable: experts

LAHORE: Like other parts of the globe, ‘the World Skin Health Day’ was marked here on Saturday with a resolve to continue raising awareness about skin diseases so as to check spread of skin diseases.

To mark the day, different events were organised in which speakers highlighted that there are about 3,000 types of skin diseases worldwide, most of which are treatable, therefore, any patient suffering from skin diseases should not be discriminated against and it does not need to be kept in isolation but treated with compassion.

Prof of Dermatology Dr Zahida Rani and Assistant Prof Dr Sadia Siddiqui of LGH while addressing a ceremony at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) said that to avoid the effects of dry weather on human skin, citizens should make foods containing vitamin C and E an essential part of their diet and drink plenty of water to protect against skin cracking and other drying effects.

They said that due to prolonged dry season, environmental pollution, sun rays contain ingredients that can seriously affect human skin.

According to them, sub-standard creams and lotions sold in the name of skin whitening are also causing rashes and in the skin department of hospitals such women are brought who are affected by this type of infection.

They urged citizens to use creams with the advice of specialist skin doctors. Exposure to sunlight should be avoided during peak hours of sunlight to avoid premature ageing and skin cancers risk, they said.

Dr Sadia Siddiqui said that Principal PGMI Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has equipped the skin department of Lahore General Hospital with a state-of-the-art facilities and all the facilities for treatment of urgent diseases are available.

