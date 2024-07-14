AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Maryam to launch distribution of solar panels on 14th August

Muhammad Saleem Published 14 Jul, 2024 02:55am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has decided to start the distribution of solar panels from Independence Day (August 14).

According to the details, the Punjab government has finalized all the details of the solar panel provision scheme and the distribution of solar panels will be carried out through banks.

As per the details, citizens using up to 200 units of electricity will be able to obtain free solar panels from August 14. Citizens using more than 200 and up to 500 units will be able to get solar panels by paying 10 percent of the cost while 90 percent of the cost will be paid by the government.

The interest-free payment for the provision of solar panels will be made in five years and will be carried out through banks.

In light of the announcement of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, modus operandi regarding the provision of solar panels to the people has been settled.

The Chief Minister said, “The masses electricity bills will be reduced by 40 percent with the provision of solar panels. It is my sole mission to provide maximum relief to the people. Despite difficult circumstances, we are standing with the people and will continue to do so.”

Moreover, the CM has expressed her profound sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to collapse of roofs during rains. She has expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families. The CM has appealed to the citizens to adopt preventive measures during torrential rains along with keeping themselves away from the electricity installations so as to save themselves from being electrocuted.

