Punjab govt employees get ad-hoc relief allowance

Published 14 Jul, 2024 02:55am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has granted up to 25 percent ad hoc relief allowance to all government employees effective July 1.

The employees from BPS-1 to 16 will receive a 25 percent increment of basic pay, and BPS-17 to top officials will receive 20 percent of basic pay.

According to a notification, the government has granted ad-hoc relief to all civil servants and contract employees employed against civil posts in basic pay scales on standard terms and conditions of the contract.

The ad hoc allowance will be permissible subject to income tax. It would be permissible during leave and the entire period of Leave Preparatory to Retirement (LPR) except during extraordinary leave. Moreover, it would not be treated as part of emoluments for calculation of pension and recovery of house rent and would not be permissible to the civil servants during the tenure of their posting on deputation. Lastly, the ad hoc allowance will apply to public workers upon their return home from their deputation assignment at the same rate and quantity that they would have been allowed to have if they had not been placed on deputation.

