Azma Bokhari criticises SC verdict

LAHORE: Terming July 12 as yet another dark day in Pakistan’s history, the Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari said on Saturday that life will pass on by counting dark days but dark days will not be lessened. “Yesterday a super degree of Doctrine of Necessity came to surface.

Earlier, the Doctrine of Necessity had been introduced during the dictatorship era for Pervaiz Musharraf and the Constitution was flouted and tampered with,” Azma alleged while addressing a news conference, here Saturday.

According to her, through Article 63 E, the founder PTI was benefited. Now question arises as how come there is so much relief for one party? If agencies intervene, a verdict like Panama Leaks comes to surface where the punishment is awarded by not taking salary from a son and the daughter is punished by standing with her father. Shehbaz Sharif was summoned in clean water case and apprehended in dirty sewerage case.

She maintained that the Constitution of Pakistan has been defeated and ‘the wives’ have won. She said that Shahbaz Gill made a tweet by calling the name of a judge in which one character is dancing. Shahzad Akbar tweeted before the verdict. She said it should be explained what does it mean, she questioned? How did the social media come to know that the decision would come by 8-5 margin besides, with whom the well informed journalists remained in contact, she posed a question?

She was of the view that the Supreme Court showed kindness by granting PTI with a favour in which it was neither a party nor ask for any favour in it. She claimed that the judges have also rectified PTI’s intra-party election mistakes.

The minister further said that the PTI wrote an affidavit that they are part of the Sunni Ittehad Council but the curt allowed them to become part of PTI by doing floor crossing. “Whenever such decisions were announced in the past, it brought instability in Pakistan. The Panama verdict has not yet made the country stable. Supreme Court is granting all favours to a single person and a party without any demand,” she said, adding: “When decisions are made in favour of a single person, the national economy plummets.”

In reply to various questions, Azma said that a malicious campaign was being run against Qazi Faiz Essa on social media. She said that the Election Commission itself would reply that the name of PTI as a political party is present on their website. We never received a complete justice and Maryam Nawaz was ridiculed in a loud voice, she added.

Instead of calling the party meeting on the Supreme Court’s decision, the PML-N will have to call a national meeting as how come someone may cause unrest or leave the country at the mercy of terrorists by getting out of prison, she opined.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024